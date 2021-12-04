Steelers activate Carlos Davis, elevate Chaz Green from the practice squad for Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their final roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field at 4:25 PM on Sunday. After activating T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List this morning, the Steelers have finished things up by elevating tackle Chaz Green to the active roster from the practice squad as a Covid replacement and activating defensive tackle Carlos Davis from the Reserve/Injured List.

With Joe Haeg going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List this week, the Steelers were left with only seven offensive linemen going into Sunday’s game. With NFL teams needing at least eight lineman in order to have 48 players active on game day, a practice squad elevation was always on the horizon. Having Green as a Covid replacement does not count as his second call up from the practice squad as he was already used in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Chaz Green has been an NFL journeyman since he was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Appearing in 37 games in his career, Green has only started eight contests with the most recent being one game started in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts. Green has spent time with the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Colts. Playing 118 snaps in the 2021 preseason for the Steelers, Green did a quality job with his given opportunity and landed on the Steelers practice squad.

Carlos Davis was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Nebraska. Playing 17 snaps in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and having one tackle, Davis suffered a knee injury which kept him out of a lineup through the bye week, but not on Injured Reserve. The Steelers finally placed Davis on the IR leading up to their Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns when Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List. During his rookie season, Davis appeared in seven games for the Steelers where he had six tackles. Davis also was active for the Steelers playoff game in 2020 where he played five defensive snaps.

While many Steelers fans were concerned about the health status of defensive captain Cameron Heyward, who missed Friday’s practice due to an illness, he did not have a designated injury status on Friday’s final injury report just like fellow defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. With neither player being downgraded during the Steelers latest roster moves, both players are still expected to play on Sunday. But with the return of Davis to the roster, the Steelers now have six defensive linemen available and have only dressed five this season, so the player who may not be getting a helmet is yet to be determined unless the Steelers carry an extra player at the position in case Heyward and Loudermilk can’t handle their typical workload.

