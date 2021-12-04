Ben Roethlisberger expects 2021 to be his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

It was going to have to come to an end eventually. While those across Steelers’ Nation all have differing opinions about when the career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could come to an end, it will ultimately come down to a decision between the player and the organization.

While some believe Roethlisberger should have hung it up at least a season ago, others feel he would still be the best answer moving forward beyond 2021. As for Roethlisberger himself, it has been reported he has seen the writing on the wall and feels he is in the final season of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger has been sharing information with both people inside the organization and former teammates that he believes this is his final season in the Steel City.

More on Ben Roethlisberger privately telling former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers:https://t.co/4NVQLRI5V6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

It should be noted that nowhere in the report does it say that Ben Roethlisberger has used the term “retirement” or that he is wanting it to be his final year in Pittsburgh. Instead, it is specifically phrased that Roethlisberger believes this will be his final season. Whether or not it will be his decision, or that the organization’s, has yet to be determined.

Drafted as the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Ben Roethlisberger has played 18 seasons with the Steelers. Winning two Super Bowls and appearing in another, Roethlisberger has made the Pro Bowl on six occasions. Additionally, Roethlisberger has led the NFL in passing twice, during the 2014 and 2018 NFL seasons. In all, Roethlisberger has over 60,000 passing yards in the regular season with 410 touchdowns to 209 interceptions.

Roethlisberger is also approaching two possible milestones he could reach before the end of his career. First, Roethlisberger needs another 570 passing yards to move ahead of Philip Rivers into fifth place on the all-time list. Additionally, Roethlisberger is 10 passing touchdowns behind Dan Marino for seventh on the NFL‘s all-time list, and 11 touchdowns behind Rivers for sixth.

Coming into 2021, most of Steelers’ Nation believed that this would likely be Roethlisberger‘s last ride in Pittsburgh. With six games still remaining in the season, anything is possible both for a playoff run, or for the first losing season for head coach Mike Tomlin. But with only six games left, it might be time for Steelers fans to take note of the remaining time for one of the franchise’s all-time great quarterbacks.

