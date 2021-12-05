Winless in three games and the loser of two straight, the Steelers are back at home and looking to jump start their 2021 season. Of course, there are many questions to be answered. With inquiries, story lines, and more...I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this opening contest.

Last week, I came close, but ultimately whiffed on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can rebound this week.

Boujee Smith-Schuster comes out of the tunnel doing the infamous Ray Lewis entrance, decides to pull out a bag full of Edgar Allen Poe books to burn them pees all over Wink Martindale’s leg and mounts the Harbaugh family’s visiting schnauzer. JuJu’s pooch is charged, but cleared of all charges by a yinzer judge that used to roadie back in the day for Bret Michaels and Poison.

Former Steelers OC Randy Fichtner kidnaps Joshua Dobbs before the contest and squeezes his body into No. 5’s track suit and/or parka to advise Ben Roethlisberger on the sidelines. Nobody notices until Randyland, unlike the astro-physicist (or whatever Dobbs is), gets cocky and tries to identify one of the Heinz Field lights as the moon.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for 350 yards and two scores.

Diontae Johnson fields one of those Ben balls for a touchdown and proceeds to serve moonshine to his teammates in celebration of the 88th Anniversary of the ratifying of the 21st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, thereby bringing an end to national prohibition of alcohol in the country.

No. 7 stays clean of picks, but suffers a strip sack at the hands of Calais Campbell. Ben is sacked three times on the day.

Pressly Harvin III booms a few punts inside the twenty, but shanks one so badly that Steely McBeam has to be hospitalized.

Christopher Lynn Boswell hits a long one, but has an extra point not go through due to a bad snap.

Pat Freiermuth nabs 8 balls and finds the end zone twice.

Najee Harris gains 59 yards on the ground and 60 as a receiver out of the backfield and scores in his first tussle with the Ravens.

Terrell Edmunds, Cameron Sutton and cousin James Pierre all pick off Lamar Jackson.

Even though he’s on IR, Marcus Peters still finds a way to sucker punch somebody.

T.J. Watt gets 2 sacks in his return from COVID, but takes a lot of sideline oxygen as Taco Charlton and Derek Tuszka get a bunch of reps.

It is reasonable to say that both teams are capable of winning the game in the final seconds on either a 59-yarder by Chris Boswell or a 79-yarder off a Justin Tucker’s toes. I reverse my pick with Watt back and say it’s the Steelers 23-21 with the make and the W.

John “Wang Harbs” Harbaugh has to be hospitalized as his “I smelled the worst fart of my life” grimace freezes after the loss.

Everybody I know in Maryland has a bizarre list of reasons the Ravens got screwed in the game. Not one of them holds enough water to host a goldfish.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.