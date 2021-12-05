 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Ravens and B-More

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, the Steelers Power Half Hour for weekly Steelers Power Rankings in may a black-and-gold category

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

It’s late in the 2021 season, but traditional rivals, the Steelers and the Ravens, have not faced one another as of yet. When it comes to rivalries, this one is one of the finest in all of sports. So, of course, there’s going to be a lot to rip on when it comes to the Ravens. Welcome to the Steelers Power 12 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers AFC North nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Ravens and B-More
  • and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...