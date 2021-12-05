Steelers Podcast: Can the Steelers get up for AFC North football?

Last week the Steelers embarrassed the team’s former contributors and fans with a lacklustre performance against the Bengals, or perhaps you saw it as being the result based on a combination of: simply facing a better team, the Steelers not being in form, and their mounting injury (or COVID-19) list just too hard to overcome. Regardless, the loss, the 41-10 loss, seriously dented more than just much of the outside confidence in this team, it made things that much harder for the rest of the season.

Can the men in black and gold get it done potentially without Cameron Heyward? Can someone create a hole for Najee? Can Claypool help DJ without committing dumb penalties? Will Devin Bush bounce-back or cement his spot on the bench? Can T.J. Watt rack up a few sacks and make enough game changing plays, to not only lead the Steelers to a win, but steal the frontrunner title for DOPY?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Mark & Matty quickly reflect on last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals

The boys share their bold predictions and analysis of this week’s game against the Ravens

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

