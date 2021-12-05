The Pittsburgh Steelers got the right kind of news Saturday morning as All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 List and will play in Sunday’s game against the Ravens. While some have downplayed the return of Watt because he struggled last week and some feel he may not be recovered from his injuries that held him out of Week 11, having Watt on the field will change Baltimore’s strategy as they will likely be trying to avoid the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Finalist and not going after his replacement.

Will T.J. Watt return to his All-Pro form after missing practice all this week? Will the offense be able to take advantage of the Raven’s 32nd-ranked passing defense? Will all three phases of the game do their part in trying to get the Steelers back on track?

This Sunday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to put an end to their three-game winless streak. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 13 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, December 5th

Kickoff: 4:25 P.M. ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+4.5); O/U (44.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Jim Nance and Tony Romo as commentators and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area.

