A pair of Steelers fined for infractions vs. the Bengals in Week 12

There are a couple members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who might be looked at their game checks from the Week 12 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and thinking, “Shouldn’t that number be larger?”

Those two players would be none other than cornerback James Pierre, and wide receiver Chase Claypool, who were both fined for instances during the team’s 41-10 loss last Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Steelers CB James Pierre was fined $4,350 for his unnecessary roughness penalty last week vs the #Bengals, and WR Chase Claypool was fined $8,354 for his facemask penalty against Darius Phillips. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 4, 2021

The unnecessary roughness call on James Pierre is a penalty which doesn’t stand out for any specific reason, but all personal foul penalties are reviewed by the league for further discipline. As for the Claypool fine, this could have been expected. In frustration, Claypool ripped Darius Phillips’ helmet off and it almost sparked a brawl near the Bengals’ bench.

This isn’t the first time Claypool has received discipline after an on-field altercation, and is why his fine is over $8k. If Claypool stays on this current track, he could eventually face a suspension for some of these plays which are over the line.

The NFL has made it an emphasis to crack down on these type of personal foul penalties, and they are hitting players where they think it will make the biggest impact, their wallets. At this point, it is anyone’s guess if a player like Claypool will learn his lesson, or if more money has to be taken out of his game check before changes are made.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 at Heinz Field.