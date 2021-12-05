NFL Week 13: Early Sunday games open thread

Buccaneers (8-3) at Falcons (5-6)

I feel safe saying no one with a choice is watching this one this morning.

Cardinals (9-2) at Bears (4-7)

This one too, maybe if Murray doesn’t play, Andy Dolton can make a game of it.

Chargers (6-5) at Bengals (7-4)

This one depends on which Chargers team shows, the one that has looked dominant or the flawed one. Should be a good test for Cincinnati and could give us an idea of how playoff ready they are.

Vikings (5-6) at Lions (0-10-1)

The Vikings have played everyone tough and so have the Lions. That just goes to show how razor thin the difference between the haves and have nots is in the NFL are.

Giants (4-7) at Dolphins (5-7)

See Buccaneers at Falcons.

Colts (6-6) at Texans (2-8)

See Giants at Dolphins.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.