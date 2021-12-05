An impact Ravens player who no one is talking about vs. the Steelers in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head on Sunday in Week 13, and the battle of these AFC North teams certainly has a lot of headlines swirling around it.

Will the Steelers’ be able to find some offensive success with T.J. Watt coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 List?

Has the Ravens’ success been that of luck, or a sign of a good team?

Among those story lines are players who aren’t talked about often, but can certainly play a role in the outcome of the game. This week I was fortunate enough to ask Baltimore Beatdown editor Kyle Barber several questions leading up to the big game Sunday.

One of those questions was if he could give me a player who isn’t being talked about, but could play a big role in who wins and loses the game. He didn’t disappoint and gave a player Steelers fans should become acquainted with heading into Week 13. Here is what he had to say:

I think cornerback Anthony Averett is one of the most important players of this game. A consistent cornerback opposite of Marlon Humphrey will be critical in defending the Steelers’ passing game. Letting the Steelers get drives going is a death wish.

It is a known fact Marlon Humphrey will shadow who the Ravens feel is the Steelers’ best receiver. The Steelers have already said this week they feel Humphrey will follow Diontae Johnson wherever he goes on the field. This would mean a more favorable matchup for weapons like Chase Claypool and possibly James Washington.

If Averett can stand tall, it will be huge for the Raven’s defense as they hope to shut down the Steelers’ short passing attack. If he struggles, expect the Steelers to go his way early and often, forcing the Ravens to either adjust, and move Humphrey off his intended target, or allow Averett to be picked on repeatedly.

This will certainly be a matchup to watch as the Steelers hope to get back to their winning ways, and get some mojo back heading into their Week 14.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the upcoming game between the Steelers and Ravens this Sunday.