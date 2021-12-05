Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens entered Week 13 with completely different perspectives. The Steelers hadn’t won a football game since Week 9, and the Ravens were continuing their role as the top team in both the AFC and AFC North with their 8-3 record. With their postseason hopes on the verge of extinction, the Steelers needed a win to remain relevant.

After the Ravens lost the opening coin toss, the Steelers chose to defer their possession to the second half. Lamar Jackson and company took over at their own 25-yard line and the drive looked a lot like the last three games for the home team. Lamar Jackson hit several passes, and Devonta Freeman was moving the ball well on the ground into the red-zone.

However, on a 3rd and 6 from the 10 yard line, Jackson was pressured by T.J. Watt off the edge and the pass thrown off his back foot was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick in the end-zone.

The Steelers were unable to even must a first down before Pressley Harvin III was called on for duty, but on the Ravens’ second possession, the Steelers’ defense delivered a three-and-out of their own.

Pittsburgh’s offense continued to struggle, and relied on a Harvin punt to pin the Ravens at their own one-yard line.

The Ravens had the ball, and were driving, at the end of the first quarter.