Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

After Pressley Harvin pinned the Ravens at their own 1-yard line, the Baltimore offense continued to dominate the game and went on a 99-yard drive resulted in a Devonta Freeman touchdown run. The Justin Tucker extra point made the score 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Throughout the entire first quarter, and the majority of the second quarter, the Steelers’ offense had run just six plays. On their third possession of the game, Ben Roethlisberger hit Najee Harris for a quick hitter pass for the team’s first, first down of the game. However, after that was another three plays and punt series.

Baltimore had a chance to put this game away, and even with several questionable calls going their way, the Pittsburgh defense was able to get the ball back to the offense at the two-minute warning with all three timeouts remaining.

Passes to Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth moved the ball near midfield, and after a beautiful pass, which would have been a touchdown, was dropped by Diontae Johnson, the drive stalled in Chris Boswell’s field goal range. Boswell made the 53-yard kick to make the score 7-3 with 27 seconds left in the half.

The score would stand as the two teams went into halftime.