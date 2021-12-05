Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers received the football to start the second half, and it was a beautiful pass down the sideline to Ray-Ray McCloud which looked to spark the Steelers’ struggling offense. However, the reception was overturned after a Baltimore challenge. The call stalled the drive, and the Steelers were unable to put points on the board to start the second half.

The Ravens’ first possession of the second half was more of the same for the Baltimore offense. Lamar Jackson was able to mix the throw, pass and run to move the ball into scoring range. However, the Steelers’ defense continued to stand tall when it mattered most, and held Baltimore to a Justin Tucker field goal to make the score 10-3 with 7:24 left in the third quarter.

Unable to put points on the board, the Steelers sent the ball right back to the Ravens, but the Pittsburgh defense continued to do their job and keep the team in the game. The Steelers have the ball entering the 4th quarter.