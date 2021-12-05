Carlos Davis, Anthony McFarland inactive in Week 13 for the Steelers against the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 12 matchup against the Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday. With two players already ruled out due to injury, two still on the Covid List, and having one player elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, there are three healthy scratches and five total players on the list.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 73 DT Carlos Davis

No. 96 DT Isaiah Buggs

It should be noted Joe Haeg and Robert Spillane is not on the inactive list because they are not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total. Because of these players on the list, the elevation of Chaz Green on Saturday was a Covid replacement.

The players on the inactive list who was ruled out previously due to injury are cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. Unable to practice all week, Haden was listed as out following Friday’s practice. With Haden down again, Ahkello Witherspoon gets a helmet for the third-straight week. As for the other player already ruled out on Friday, Isaiah Buggs, he was a healthy scratch last week for the first time in 2021. After being a full participate in practice on Wednesday, it appears Buggs injured his ankle in practice on Thursday as he did not practice on Friday and was ruled out.

As for the players who were healthy scratches, Dwayne Haskins is once again inactive for the second-straight week after getting a helmet for the first time this season in Week 10. The other familiar player on the Steelers inactive list is running back Anthony McFarland Jr. Last week McFarland was active and tight end Kevin Rader was on the inactive list. With Ray-Ray McCloud returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 List as the kickoff man, McFarland does not get a helmet and tight end Kevin Rader will dress.

The final player on the Steelers inactive list for Week 12 is defensive lineman Carlos Davis. The Steelers had an additional roster spot to bring Davis off the injured list on Saturday and would have had to make a decision by next Wednesday to put him back on the roster. With both Isaiahh Loudermilk and Cameron Heyward missing Friday’s practice due to illness, Davis might have been brought up early just in case either player took a turn for the worse. Instead, Heyward, Loudermilk, and the newly sign Montravius Adams all get a helmet on the defensive line.

As for the Ravens’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.