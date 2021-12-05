Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and defer.

I guess the defense doesn't cover running backs on pass plays.

Oh look, a quarterback running on the Steelers. I'm so shocked.

Nothing like Devin Bush knocking down Alex Highsmith on that run play.

3rd down and 10, completed to a running back as the linebacker can't keep up. First down for the Ravens.

Adams makes his presence known early by batting down a pass.

Chris Wormly with a sack on Lamar Jackson.

So far in this drive I'm seeing evidence that the Steelers really struggle to cover running backs in the passing game.

Pressure by T.J. Watt leads to an interception by Minkah Fitzpatrick. No harm done.

After two plays, Dan More Junior down on the field. Will be interesting to see the shuffling that goes on on the line.

Banner at right tackle, Chuks moves to left.

Steelers go three straight runs, come up just short and will punt. Not a very good one.

3rd and 11, defense needs to get off the field. Pass for no gain. Nice job there by Justin Layne.

Steelers get the third and two and Ben throws deep for Claypool but they do not connect. Claypool could have been flagged for pushing off.

Big Press booms a punt that goes out of bounds at the half yard line. 64 yds on the punt.

T.J. Watt with the sack!

3rd and 7 and the Steelers make them throw short but cannot keep them from picking up the first.

End of the first. Steeler 0, Ravens 0.

2nd Quarter

Edmunds almost picks it off after the ball was tipped by Schobert.

T.J. picks up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

3rd down and 10 and the Steelers give up 10 and the first down. This defense has just refused to get off the field on third downs all season.

Third down and six the Ravens complete a long one inside the 5-yard line. One would have thought after the past few weeks that they would try to mix some things up on defense, but it's the same vanilla defense we've watched all season.

Ravens score a touchdown. 99 and 1/2 yard drive. The defense could do nothing. Ravens 7, Steelers 0.

Okay this referee crew is terrible. That should have been a penalty on the Ravens for a hit on a defenseless receiver on an uncatchable ball.

Chris Wormley with another sack.

Heyward gets credit for the sack on third down. The defense finally gets off the field.

Muuuuttthhh!

Diontae drops a TD pass.

Boswell connects on a field goal from 53 yards. That makes nine straight makes for Boswell over 50. Ravens 7, Steelers 3.

Baltimore doesn't do anything when they get the ball back. The half ends Ravens 7, Steelers 3. Steelers will receive the second half kickoff.

3rd Quarter

Ray-Ray with a big catch!! But Wang Harbs is going to challenge the play.

Wang Harbs wins his challenge. The Steelers do not complete a big pass.

This referee crew is very questionable. I am not understanding what they are calling anywhere in this game.

Steelers get the Ravens into a third and long. They dump it off to the running back behind the line of scrimmage and he gains 15 yards to pick up a first down. That is awful.

There was a lot of talk before the season about how the Steelers defense would be what carries this team. The defense has not carried the team this season.

The defense stiffens and holds the Ravens to a field goal. Ravens 10, Steelers 3.

Steelers have a little drive going here. Nothing super exciting but they have at least converted some first downs.

As I say that, the Steelers have a third and eight and commit pass interference. Steelers now punting from midfield.

Terrible punt from Harvin, didn't even make it to the 20 yard line. Less than 30 yards.

Another long third down conversion for the Ravens. This defense just doesn't get it done on third down.

Wormly and Watt combine for the sack. Steelers finally get off the field.

End of the third period. Ravens 10, Steelers 3.

4th Quarter

Big catch and run by Claypool on third down and one. Wang Harbs can't challenge that one.

Diontae Johnson left wide open and scores a touchdown. Boswell misses the extra point. Ravens 10, Steelers 9.

Special teams gives up a decent return almost all the way to the 40. That's not how you want to follow up a touchdown.

Minkah gets called for pass interference on a deep throw.

The defense held and Tucker will come on to try a field goal. Ravens 13, Steelers 9.

Nice catch and run by Dionntae Johnson.

Now we've got Najee both running and catching the ball. Good movement here.

Of course I say that and the Steelers barely gain another yard. Boswell comes on and kicks a field goal. Ravens 13, Steelers 12.

I believe they got their Renegade at the stadium.

Watt!!!!!! Big time sack!

The defense holds and will give the offense a chance.

Gentry with a catch for a first down on third down and two.

The Steelers are almost in the field goal range already.

Ball goes off Diontae and is intercepted by the Ravens. A flag is down hoping for pass interference. And it was interference. No turnover, Steelers still in business.

Snell for 8 yds.

2 minute warning. Steelers are in business, but I am afraid if they take the lead they will just give Tucker a chance to win it.

Diontae Johnson touchdown!!!

Ben to Muth on the two-point conversion. Steelers 20, Ravens 13.

Boswell's kick goes down to the goal line, but bounces 10 yd sideways and goes out of bounds. That's horrible, terrible, awful.

Watt!!!! Another sack!

On 3rd and 14 the Steelers don't rush anyone extra. Play soft zone behind it and give up an easy completion for the first.

Follow that up with more soft zone.

The defense lets them get down to the 10-yard line. They never let this end easily do they?

Watkins catches the ball for a touchdown. Again the defense was to carry this team. All they had to do was keep them out of the end zone and they couldn't do it.

Ravens are going for the two-point conversion in the win.

Pressure by Watt, just out of the reach of Andrews. The Steelers still lead and just will need to recover the onside kick.

Nice job Norwood!!

3-2-1 WIN!!! Take that Wang Harbs!

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below. Now time for me to process it, do some quick analyzing for the Scho Bro Show, and then put it behind me as the Steelers move on to Week 14 as they get a short week and travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!!!