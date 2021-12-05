B.J. Finney ruled out of Sunday’s game on the first series

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be banged up on the offensive line during their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. After starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was injured on the second offensive player the game, he returned on the next series. Unfortunately B.J. Finney, the third player to start at left guard this season for the Steelers, injured his back on the next play after Moore went down and will not return. This per Steeler spokesperson Bert Lauten.

#Steelers G B.J. Finney sustained a back injury and won't return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2021

Finney rejoined the Steelers in the 2021 offseason after spending 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, Finney did not see an offensive snap all year.

In his place, John Leglue is now in at left guard. Leglue was added to the Steelers active roster from the practice squad prior to their Week 12 game when J.C. Hassenauer was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

