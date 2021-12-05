Steelers leave win over the Ravens with minimal injury damage heading into short week

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 13 when they beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 at Heinz Field, and during the contest there were those players who were banged up. For the first time in a long time though, the Steelers were able to escape the win with minimal injury news.

In fact, after the game Mike Tomlin highlighted just one player who was injured during the game, and that was B.J. Finney who left the game in the first quarter with a back injury. Tomlin said Finney is being evaluated, and on a short week things will be moving quickly for Finney to return.

Speaking of the short week, the Steelers will have a quick turnaround when it comes to injured players. Whether that is someone like Finney, or someone like Joe Haden, who has missed the last two games with a foot injury. The team will have a walk through type practice days earlier this week as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

The Vikings will be doing the same, this coming off a divisional loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13, a game where they lost Adam Thielen to an ankle injury.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Vikings in Week 14.