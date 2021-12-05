Who gets the game ball for the Steelers’ win over the Ravens in Week 13?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get back to their winning way in a tough AFC North matchup. In order to secure the victory, the Steelers had to come from behind, score a touchdown, get the two-point conversion, and hold the Ravens on a their two-point conversion. It was an exciting game to the final seconds.

So who gets the game ball?

Each Steelers win this season, I will set forth nominations to receive the BTSC game ball. It does not necessarily have to be the best player on the field, but who really stepped up their game this particular week. It may not even be their best performance, but perhaps overcoming some adversity will also put someone in consideration. After the case is been made, you all decide which player takes home the honor.

Coming off of a win last week, let’s recap the Week 6 game ball.

Week 12 “Dud of the Week”: Everyone

There is nothing else to say about that.

I’m very grateful we finally get back to the positive side of things yet again and get to hand out a game ball. I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article. I know I broke my rules last week, but we’re getting back on track just like the Steelers did. So here are the nominations in no particular order:

Ben Roethlisberger

The Steelers quarterback does it again! Ben Roethlisberger, when needing to come up with a score for his team, leads the Steelers on a touchdown drive and executes the two-point conversion. Ben was 21 of 31 for the game for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and what might be most important was no turnovers.

T.J. Watt

So many people thought that Watt would not be playing in this game because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but the Steelers never talked about ruling him out. Coming back off a down performance the previous week, Watt showed why he is in the running for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as, with no practice, he put up 3.5 sacks with six quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and six tackles. T.J. Watt now leads the NFL in sacks despite completely missing two games while missing a good portion of two others.

Diontae Johnson

Dropping a touchdown in the first half could have put Diontae Johnson in the doghouse, but instead he responds with eight catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Wormley

Going up against his former team, Chris Wormley had arguably his best game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t just his five tackles, Wormley had 2.5 sacks against his former teammate Lamar Jackson.

John Leglue

While the entire offense of line will likely get credit as a “winner” in Jeff’s article, John Leglue is deserving of recognition for having to come in after three offensive plays and fill in at left guard. If you were looking for number 77, he was getting downfield push on run plays and was doing the ultimate job of an offensive lineman and not standing out in a bad way.

So what do you think? Who deserves the game ball for the Steelers this week? As much as I would like to nominate so many more players, I simply had to cut it off where I did. Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.