Steelers Post-Game Podcast: A Ravens-Steelers game of old broke out at Heinz Field

Join BTSC for immediate reaction after the Steelers visit with the Bengals on Sunday.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The underdog Steelers and their modern arch-rival Ravens engaged in a battle reminiscent of the classic days of the 25-year series. Baltimore came in as favorites on the road, but the Men of Steel dug down deep. In the end, the Steelers win. the Steelers won a thriller. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they review the big win.

