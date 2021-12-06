NFL Week 14 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point underdogs against the Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big home victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 in watch the game was decided by one point in the final seconds. With not much time to enjoy the victory, the Steelers have to prepare for Thursday Night Football and a trip to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who fell in defeat to the previously winless Detroit Lions on the final play of the game. Additionally, the Vikings lost one of their top receivers to ankle injury. Regardless, hitting the road on a short week is never an easy task.

When it comes to the betting lines for Thursday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM

Betting line: +3

Over/under: 44.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 26-9 vs Vikings

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 MIN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 5 - 5 MIN

The opening line on the game was at +2.5 after the schedule was announced in May. With it being a road game on a short week, the line has not moved much despite the Steelers win over the Ravens and the Vikings loss to the Lions.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +140 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 7/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Vikings would have a payout of $48 ($28 plus the original $20 bet). The Vikings have a current moneyline of -160, or 5/8 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Minnesota to win straight up would have a payout of $32.50 ($12.50 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-4 against the spread in their last 7 games and are 3-1 against the spread in their last 4 games against the Vikings. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games against Baltimore.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are 100/1 after Week 13. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are now 50/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 14/1 odds behind the Browns at 13/2 odds, the Bengals at 9/4 odds and the Ravens at 2/3 odds.