Steelers Injury Report: Most players available in Monday’s estimated report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a short week as they are preparing to head on the road for Thursday Night Football. Being the day after their game with the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers had to give an estimated player participation in order to have the required three injury reports in a week. So, in the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were several players who wouldn’t have practiced, if the team would have practiced Monday.

As a reminder, Joe Haeg will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he is not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, he will notend up on the report until they return to the roster. As for Robert Spillane, he came off the list earlier today.

When it comes to estimating who would not be practicing, the obvious names are players who missed Sunday’s game due to injury, or who left the game because of injury. Therefore, Joe Haden and his foot injury, Isaiah Buggs and his ankle injury, and B.J. Finney with a back injury were all listed as not participating.

The other factor which comes into play with an estimated report are players who usually get time off following a game. The question is whether or not they would be listed with an injury or not. Ben Roethlisberger was estimated to not be participating because of his pectoral/right shoulder injury which has been on the injury lists for several weeks now. Other players, such as Cameron Heyward and Trai Turner, were estimated to not play if practice was held on Monday due to having extra time off.

The only other players who would not have practiced were Chase Claypool with his ongoing toe injury, and Robert Spillane’s knee injury which was suffered vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

As for the Vikings’ estimated injury report, you can see the list below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Minnesota Vikings Participation/Injury Report, Week 14 Monday, December 6 RB Dalvin Cook (Shoulder) - DNP WR Adam Thielen (Ankle) - DNP LB Blake Lynch (Hip) - DNP T Christian Darrisaw (Ankle) - DNP LB Anthony Barr (Knee/Hamstring) - Limited LB Ryan Connelly (Quadriceps) - Limited S Camryn Bynum (Ankle) - Limited LB Eric Kendricks (Biceps) - Limited CB Mackensie Alexander (Ribs) Full CB Bashaud Breeland (Groin) - Full *Estimation, the Vikings did not practice.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.