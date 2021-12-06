Steelers injury status heading into game vs. the Vikings is anything but certain

The Pittsburgh Steelers did what many thought was impossible in Week 13 by beating the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field 20-19. Nonetheless, sitting back and enjoying the victory was short-lived for the Steelers as they now have a quick turnaround before traveling to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.

With the short week, Mike Tomlin met with the media on Monday, a day before his usual Tuesday press conference, and talked about the game that was, as well as preparing for the Vikings.

Of course, one of the main talking points for Tomlin was injuries to players during the game, as well as the potential of getting some players back for prime time Thursday night. During the press conference Tomlin said B.J. Finney, the only player who left the game vs. the Ravens with injury, is having his back evaluated. Obviously, on a short week it will be tough for Finney to find his way back to the practice field unless he heals faster than expected.

The only other injury which was discussed was the foot injury to Joe Haden. Tomlin said Haden continues to get treatment, but, again, the short week might hamper Haden’s availability. The All-Pro defensive back has missed the last two games with the foot injury.

Other than Haden and Finney, Tomlin said the players are dealing with the usual bumps and bruises associated with a Steelers vs. Ravens game. It is difficult to gauge player availability during a week like this, considering the Steelers will not officially practice Monday, will have a walk through style practice Tuesday and then another light practice before flying to Minnesota.

The Steelers’ head coach was asked about an update on Stephon Tuitt, who remains on Injured Reserve (IR), and Tomlin said there was no update on the defensive lineman.

This week will be tough for the players, but if the Steelers can find a way to beat the Vikings they will be able to sit back and enjoy the mini-bye week and get ready for Week 15 and a stretch run to the postseason.

