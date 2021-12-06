AFC North Recap: Steelers stay alive in the division after huge win over the Ravens

The thirteenth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Los Angeles Chargers - 41

Cincinnati Bengals - 22

If you listen to my “Let’s Ride” podcast on Fridays, we do our NFL game picks. I called this loss for the Bengals. Why? Coming off a huge game where they blew the Steelers’ doors off in Week 12, they were set up for a let down. We already saw it happen after their big win over Baltimore earlier this season, and they did it again in Week 13. Not that the Chargers are a bad team, but you would expect the talented Bengals to find a way to win the game. They are a young, and mainly inexperienced team, and have a long way to go before they should be viewed as legitimate contenders.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 20

Baltimore Ravens - 19

Many would say, and I’d agree, the Steelers’ playoff hopes were on the line in Week 13 at Heinz Field, and when the team needed to have a big game, they got it. Whether it was the game-winning drive by Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers’ seven sacks of Lamar Jackson or the decision by John Harbaugh to go for the two-point conversion to win the game instead of kicking the extra point to send the game to overtime. This game was one for the ages. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the home team. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Steelers, but this win certainly keeps their hopes alive both in the AFC North, and the AFC Playoff Picture. As for the Ravens, next week’s game vs. the Browns will have huge implications for both teams. Stay tuned, this division is far from decided.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 8-4-0

Cincinnati Bengals - 7-5-0

Pittsburgh Steelers - 6-5-1

Cleveland Browns - 6-6-0

Week 14 AFC North Schedule:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings — 8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals — 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

A look ahead...

Next three opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals

Cleveland Browns: vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Vikings (TNF), vs. Titans, at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens