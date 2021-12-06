Steelers activate Robert Spillane off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some more good news Monday, this following the team’s 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, and that was how they have removed Robert Spillane from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

We have activated LB Robert Spillane from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/DTIcoRqgHF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 6, 2021

Spillane joins a growing list of players who have been on the Reserve/COVID-19 List this season, and despite Spillane being removed from the list, offensive lineman Joe Haeg remains on said list.

While many fans might read the news of Spillane coming back to the active roster as great news, the reality of the situation is Spillane is still likely dealing with a knee injury. If you recall, it was during the Week 12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals where Spillane left with a knee sprain. It was highly unlikely Spillane would be able to play vs. the Ravens at Heinz Field Sunday, so when he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List it didn’t make much of an impact.

Now deemed to be healthy enough to return to the team, the focus now turns to whether Spillane’s knee is capable of being the third linebacker in a rotation with Devin Bush and Joe Schobert. While Bush’s play has improved at times, he still remains one of the lowest graded players on the Steelers defense. Likewise, Schobert has had flashes of brilliance, and moments where he is unable to make very routine plays.

Is Spillane the team’s saving grace, if he is healthy enough to play in Week 14 vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football? Not likely. Rather, he would at least be another option for the Steelers as they try to piece together a winning formula on the defensive side of the football.

