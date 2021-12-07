The Steelers’ 20-19 win over the Ravens was the most satisfying win of 2021

I guess I spent about three and a half hours answering my own question from my last published article as I sat (paced around my apartment like an idiot) and watched the Steelers battle the Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon/evening.

Steelers fans actually could get excited about Ravens Week.

I know I was. I don’t know what it is about Baltimore, but that team really brings out the kind of fan in me that forces my neighbors to bang on the wall to tell me to stop screaming like someone being paid to yell the word “YEAH” with as much vocal enthusiasm as possible for three-plus hours.

I did that. I also paced a lot and threw pillows (I’ve finally come to realize at this age that breaking things of value during football games is self-defeating). I was fully engaged the entire time.

Other than the ending of the Bills game in Week 1, it was the most into any Steelers game I’ve been in 2021. Why? I really hate that John Harbaugh, that's why. I don’t know what it is about that guy, other than he’s a John Harbaugh, but I really can’t stand him. I can’t stand the Ravens, either. I did not want them to come into Heinz Field and put the dagger into Pittsburgh’s heart before catching a flight for Baltimore Sunday evening.

But for 50-plus minutes of Sunday’s game, that’s exactly how things appeared to be unfolding.

I don’t know if it was Diontae Johnson’s drop of a certain touchdown, the silly taunting penalty called on T.J. Watt (I was against that stupid rule even when what’s his name was called for it during Bears Week) or Harbaugh’s decision to challenge a sure catch by Ray-Ray McCloud early in the second half (a challenge that was somehow successful despite the NFL’s supposed decision to apply common sense to what constituted a reception thanks to #Jessecaughtit), but I just knew Sunday’s game would either be the most satisfying or frustrating Steelers outcome of 2021.

Thankfully, it was the former. Fortunately, just moments after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit Johnson with the go-ahead touchdown and subsequently connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for two points to give Pittsburgh a touchdown lead with 1:48 remaining, Harbaugh decided to go for two after his Ravens quickly scored a touchdown to make it 20-19, the home team, with 12 seconds left before certain overtime. Why? Because he’s a Harbaugh, that’s why.

I know Harbaugh said that he just wanted to put a dagger into the heart of a Steelers team that had been winless in three-straight games and came into the day 2.5 games behind Baltimore. Harbaugh also said that a shortage on cornerbacks influenced his decision, but let’s be honest: Harbaugh went for two because he’s an arrogant Harbaugh.

I’m glad it didn’t work. I mean, you’re the number one seed in the AFC. You have the best field goal kicker who ever lived in Justin Tucker. You play for overtime. You don’t go for it with 12 seconds left. People spent days complaining about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to go for a fake field goal in Pittsburgh’s 15-10 win over the Browns a few weeks earlier. But at least that was in the first half and not with mere seconds left in regulation.

Do you still think Harbaugh is a better coach than Tomlin? You do? You do realize that Sunday’s victory by the Steelers gives Coach T 16 wins to Harbaugh’s 14 in the history of their coaching rivalry, right?

Oh well. Sunday’s win wasn’t about one-upping a divisional foe; it was about staying alive in the crazy AFC playoff race.

But you’ll have to forgive me for feeling extra happy about the Steelers 20-19 win over the Ravens.

It was just so awesome. Seriously, what was John Harbaugh thinking when he decided to go for two points at the end?. And how can you think he’s a better head coach than Mike Tomlin?