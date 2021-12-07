Steelers Podcast: Time to start talking T.J. Watt for MVP

T.J. Watt has missed time this season and still could be considered the most dominant defensive player in the game. But in a game with no real, clear-cut favorite, shouldn’t No. 90 be inserted into the conversation for NFL MVP? Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 season and beyond.

Time to start talking TJ Watt for MVP

