Steelers Injury Report: Four players unable to practice on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a short week as they are preparing to head on the road for Thursday Night Football. Being what is typically an off day for the players, the intensity of practice only two days removed from Sunday’s game was probably not what it was last week when the Steelers put on the pads. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, four players did not participate.

As a reminder, Joe Haeg will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he is not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, he will not end up on the report until they return to the roster.

There were three obvious names on the Steelers estimated injury report on Monday as the players who missed Sunday’s game or left the game due to injury as they were definitely going to be included. Assuming Joe Haden and Isaiah Buggs would not practice on Monday, when actual practice took place on Tuesday neither player was able to take the field once again. The player who left the game early in the Steelers contest on Sunday with the Ravens was guard B.J. Finney with a back injury who also did not practice on Tuesday and is likely not available this week.

Ben Roethlisberger was estimated to have not practiced on Monday being the day following a game and was listed with his usual pectoral/right shoulder injury. Usually not practicing until Thursday, Roethlisberger was a full participant in order to prepare for Thursday’s game.

Coming off the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday, Robert Spillane might be out of the Covid protocol but is still dealing with a knee injury. After being estimated to not practice on Monday, Splillane was not able to take the field on Tuesday in the Steelers first actual practice.

Landing on the injury report for the last several weeks is second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool with a toe injury. Often limited early in the week before being fine to play in the game, it was estimated Claypool would not practiced on Monday. On Tuesday, Claypool was a full participant.

The other two players on Monday’s projected injury report were guard Trai Turner and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward as coaches decisions as these two players are generally held out or limited early in the week. On Tuesday, both players were able to fully participate in practice.

As for the Vikings’ injury report, you can see the list below courtesy of Steelers.com. Running back Dalvin Cook did practice in a limited capacity.

Minnesota Vikings Participation/Injury Report, Week 14 Tuesday, December 7 RB Dalvin Cook (Shoulder) - Limited WR Adam Thielen (Ankle) - DNP LB Blake Lynch (Hip) - Limited T Christian Darrisaw (Ankle) - DNP LB Anthony Barr (Knee/Hamstring) - Full LB Ryan Connelly (Quadriceps) - Full S Camryn Bynum (Ankle) - Limited LB Eric Kendricks (Biceps) - Full CB Mackensie Alexander (Ribs) Full CB Bashaud Breeland (Groin) - Full CB Patrick Peterson (NIR) - Full

For more information on the Steelers and Vikings’ injury reports, check out the BTSC Injury Report podcast below: