BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 13 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 13 this past weekend as the choices are getting fewer and fewer. With four leagues that were completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there were 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

There are only three contestants remaining, and all three had a different choice for Week 14. The picks were the Miami Dolphins over the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Atlanta Falcons. Of the three games, the Dolphins actually had the lowest margin of victory with 11 points. Therefore, all three contestants breezed on to Week 14.

With only three contestants left, I feel they deserve some recognition. First, I have a small consolation prize (and I mean small, but it’s at least something) for the two remaining contestants who do not win the grand prize. The screen names of those remaining in their leagues are listed in the update section as well as their available choices.

So after thirteen weeks, it’s still only 0.67% of the entries who remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even though you are the only contestant remaining in your league, make sure you make the pick in order to stay in the competition for the overall title.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 13 pick is in bold.

YINZER. AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

And... we’re back AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

SteelSun AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 14 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Packers (-12.5) at home over Chicago

Packers (-12.5) at home over Chicago Closest match up: Bengals (-1) at home over San Francisco

Bengals (-1) at home over San Francisco The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+3) on the road against Minnesota

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 12/7)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.