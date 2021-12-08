The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 13 of the 2021 regular season. After the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the team has now seen their stock rise slightly in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The New England Patriots? How about the Arizona Cardinals or Green Bay Packers?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. New England Patriots

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Buffalo Bills

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Tennessee Titans

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Player who must step up: QB Ben Roethlisberger Roethlisberger is all but assured to be a future Hall of Famer, but he is very likely entering his last five regular-season games in a Steelers uniform. Roethlisberger isn’t the gunslinger he used to be, but if he performs more like the quarterback who had two monster fourth quarters (against the Chargers and the Ravens), the Steelers could end his storied career with a playoff berth and a postseason run. But if he looks like the version of himself who threw two picks against the Bengals and couldn’t put consistent zip on the ball, the Steelers’ ceiling will be a .500 season — an underwhelming finish for Big Ben.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Arizona Cardinals

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. New England Patriots

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Indianapolis Colts

10. Los Angeles Chargers

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers’ offense found its footing just in time on Sunday, producing 17 points in the fourth quarter of a stirring 20-19 win over the Ravens to keep Pittsburgh’s AFC North hopes alive. The Steelers clinched the huge victory when Lamar Jackson’s 2-point conversion pass attempt hit the fingertips of Mark Andrews and fell incomplete with seconds to play. The pass was errant because of pressure from — you guessed it — T.J. Watt, who also collected 3.5 sacks and took a commanding lead in the Defensive Player of the Year race. There isn’t another non-quarterback in the sport who is as important to his team as Watt is to the Steelers. Forget DPOY, Watt deserves MVP buzz.”

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. New England Patriots

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Tennessee Titans

10. Dallas Cowboys

...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

“That was a season-saving victory against the Ravens Sunday. The defense got back to playing Steelers defense for most of the game.”

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. New England Patriots

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Buffalo Bills

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Los Angeles Rams

...

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers saved their season and AFC North chances by beating the Ravens, and got the bonus of the Bengals losing. The reigning North champions have a playoff shot now with Ben Roethlisberger playing better in his apparent swan song and the defense getting well.”

What do you think of these rankings? Think the Steelers are too high? Not high enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to check out one of our newest podcasts where we do some rankings of our own! Check out the “Steelers Power Half Hour” in the player below: