The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a short week after coming up with a big vitory at Heinz Field against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Even though the Steelers could not dwell long on their victory as they had to quickly move on to Week 14, the Steelers have to look to the previous week in order to congratulate outside linebacker T.J. Watt as he has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

On Sunday against the Ravens, T.J. Watt was credited with six tackles, three of which were for a loss. Additionally, Watt logged 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Credited with 11 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus, Watt also added a pressure on the Raven’s two-point conversion attempt which caused the pass from Lamar Jackson to fall incomplete to a wide-open Mark Andrews.

On the season, Watt leads the NFL with 16 sacks through twelve games despite being inactive fro two game due to injury and missing large portions of two others. Watt is currently tied for the Steelers single-season sack record with James Harrison and is not out of consideration for pushing the NFL’s single-season sack record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001.

A finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons, this is the fith time T.J. Watt has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The last time Watt brought home the award was in Week 6 of this season when he set up the Steelers game-winning overtime field goal against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for breaking news, player updates, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to face the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday Night Football.