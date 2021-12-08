Steelers Injury Report: Four players ruled out for Thursday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a short week as they are preparing to head on the road for Thursday Night Football. Being what is typically the first day of practice for the players, it was their final time taking the practice field before Thursday’s game. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of Steelers.com, four players did not participate and have been rueld out for the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 14 Game Status CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Out LB Robert Spillane (Knee) - Out OL B.J. Finney (Back) - Out DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Out Wednesday, December 8 QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/ Rt. Shoulder) - Full WR Chase Claypool (Toe) - Full CB Joe Haden (Foot) - DNP LB Robert Spillane (Knee) - DNP OL Trai Turner (Coaches Decision) - Full OL B.J. Finney (Back) - DNP DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - DNP DT Cameron Heyward (Coaches Decision) - Full

As a reminder, Joe Haeg will not show up on the team’s injury report. Being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, he is not officially on the 53-man roster. Therefore, he will not end up on the report until they return to the roster.

There were three obvious names on the Steelers estimated injury report on Monday as the players who missed Sunday’s game or left the game due to injury as they were definitely going to be included. Assuming Joe Haden and Isaiah Buggs would not practice on Monday, when actual practice took place on Tuesday and Wednesday neither player was able to take the field and were ruled out for Thursday. The player who left the game early in the Steelers contest on Sunday with the Ravens was guard B.J. Finney with a back injury who also did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday and is not available this week.

Coming off the Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday, Robert Spillane might be out of the Covid protocol but is still dealing with a knee injury. After being estimated to not practice on Monday, Splillane was not able to take the field on Tuesday and Wednesday and will not play in Week 13.

Ben Roethlisberger was estimated to have not practiced on Monday being the day following a game and was listed with his usual pectoral/right shoulder injury. Usually not practicing until Thursday, Roethlisberger was a full participant the rest of the week in order to prepare for Thursday’s game.

Landing on the injury report for the last several weeks is second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool with a toe injury. Often limited early in the week before being fine to play in the game, it was estimated Claypool would not have practiced on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Claypool was a full participant.

The other two players on Monday’s projected injury report were guard Trai Turner and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward as coaches decisions as these two players are generally held out or limited early in the week. The rest of the week, both players were able to fully participate in practice and have no injury designation.

As for the Vikings’ injury report, you can see the list below courtesy of Steelers.com. Running back Dalvin Cook did practice again in a limited capacity and is listed as questionable while wide receiver Adam Thielen and tackle Christian Darrisaw have been ruled out..