Steelers add a punter and long snapper to the practice squad

Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday adjusting what positions they had available to them on their 16-man practice squad. The Steelers have signed punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

We have made the following roster moves:

• Signed P Drue Chrisman & LS Rex Sunahara to the practice squad

• Terminated DB Linden Stephens & WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2021

Punter Drue Chrisman went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Signed by the Cincinnati Bengals immediately following the draft, Chrisman was with the team throughout training camp and the preseason but did not make the 53-man roster. Chrisman did spend two separate weeks on the Bengals practice squad, one in September and one in October.

Long snapper Rex Sunahara played for the West Virginia Mountaineers through the 2019 NCAA season when he was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award given to the nations top long snapper each season. Sunahara spent time throughout the 2021 training camp in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

To make room on the practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contracts of defensive back Linden Stephens and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

It is unclear at this time if the Steelers are merely being thorough in having alternatives when it comes to their kicking game or if there was a specific reason they felt the need to have another punter in long snapper on the team.

