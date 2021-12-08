 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Preview Podcast: Short week, but huge opportunity for the Steelers vs. Vikings

BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield talk news of the day and everything surrounding the Steelers. All of this while mixing in fun and frivolity like only they do.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Both the Steelers and Vikings played tough divisional games on Sunday and have to turn around quickly. For the Steelers the short week won’t be easy, but they have a grand opportunity to find themselves back in the playoff picture with a win. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • News of the week
  • Steelers vs. Vikings
  • Over/Under
  • Trivia

If you haven’t heard, we have a YouTube channel, and the main reason for this is to increase the sound quality on our shows. But if you’re a visual learner you can watch the show below. Be sure to subscribe to our channel.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...