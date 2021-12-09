Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14

The Steelers are coming off a big win, and hopefully you are as well. But there is not much time to waste this week. The Steelers are on Thursday Night football, and in many fantasy leagues, this is the final week of the regular season. Do you have Steelers or Vikings players on your fantasy team and unsure about which ones you should start? If that is you, you have to come to the right place.

Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author a Steelers ‘start and sit’ article. It will include only players from the Steelers and from the team the Steelers are facing that week. This week, I will be breaking down the starts and sits and running back, tight end, and defense, while Jeremy will cover the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and kickers. We will alternate who covers those positions every week.

If you have thoughts on which players are good starts in the Steelers vs. Vikings, let us know in the comment section below. But without further adieu, here are your Steelers and Vikings starts and sits for Week 14.

NOTE: Obvious starts like Najee Harris and Justin Jefferson will not be included in this exercise.

Start ‘Em

RB: Alexander Mattison, MIN

Andrew: The Vikings run-blocking has not been as good since Christian Darrisaw’s injury against the 49ers a couple weeks ago, but in fantasy football, you generally start running backs that are going to get heavy workloads. The Steelers defense looked better against the Ravens, but there are still a lot of concerns with the Steelers’ inside linebackers and defensive line. Throw whatever numbers you want out there, but if Dalvin Cook is out, Mattison’s workload alone is enough to start him as an RB2 or FLEX play at the very least.

WR: Diontae Johnson, PIT

Jeremy: Woo baby, the Diontae Johnson coming out party was a doozy, and it was beyond necessary for victory against the Ravens. His route running has long been his strength, but it is becoming the stuff of legend very quickly. His ability to get separation is why he is such a target monster and a high floor, high ceiling play in fantasy every week. You have him, you start him.

WR: Chase Claypool, PIT

Jeremy: I just have a feeling this is the week we see a huge game from Claypool, and you don’t wanna miss out on it if it happens. My reasoning? It’s a short week, it’ll be a condensed game plan, and I think that will lead to more back-shoulder throws and 50/50 balls headed Mapletron’s way. Also, DJ (mentioned above) will command the majority of the Vikings attention on the back end, leaving Claypool with 1-on-1 matchups he can hopefully exploit. Hopeful optimism is required, but if you can muster enough of it, lock him into your flex.

TE: Tyler Conklin, MIN

Andrew: With the injury to Adam Thielen, Conklin saw his highest volume this season on Sunday, getting nine targets from Kirk Cousins. The Steelers give up the ninth-fewest points to opposing tight ends, but if you are in desperate need of a tight end and Conklin is sitting on the waiver wire, try to pick him up and hope that Thielen’s absence gives him a bigger role in the offense permanently.

Sit ‘Em

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Jeremy: Don’t be fooled by Big Ben’s recent fantasy numbers. He’s had a 22 pt game and a 16 pt game in 2 of his last 3 outings, but he’s still not a reliable fantasy starter. This isn’t a hard sit by any means, but I wanted to kinda hit the “Hold up” button in case you got a little giddy about his recent “resurgence.” If you need a QB2 for leagues with a Super Flex or 2 starters at QB, that’s the only time I recommend giving BTR a look.

If you haven’t listened already, make sure you check out Jeremy’s weekly podcast, The Steelers Fantasy Football Fix, which is available each and every Wednesday. You can listen to his latest episode in the player below.

Which players would you start in the Steelers’ Week 14 matchup? Will Chase Claypool have his breakout game? Do we see Pat Freiermuth reach the end zone? Will the Steelers be able to slow down Alexander Mattison? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things fantasy football in the comment section below!