Steelers Pre-Game Podcast: Can the Steelers start partying like it’s 2005 in the Twin Cities?

The last time the Steelers played in Minnesota was the year 2005. Bill Cowher challenged his players to a series of eight single-elimination playoff games. With our heroes in hypocycloids needing to battle to get into the postseason, channeling the ‘05 team could be sweet 16-years later. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Vikings players to watch

Keys to a Steelers victory

Predictions

