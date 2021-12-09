Remaining consistent is the Pittsburgh Steelers key of the week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling into Week 14 riding high on the coattails of their 20-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It was an emotional high moment in the season, and a game the Steelers can really build on. Facing a short week on the road, the most important thing the Steelers need to do is carry all of that momentum into Minnesota with their clash with the Vikings. Things couldn't be playing out better for the road underdogs on Thursday Night Football, which is historically a terrible place to be. The Vikings are coming off of a heart wrenching loss to the Detroit Lions and they will be without star players Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. If the Steelers can carry what they did against the Ravens into Minneapolis there is no reason why they can't leave the victor.

When you play a Thursday night game a few things are taken away from you. You really only get one full practice with your players on Wednesday, and a walk through pre-game. Because of this playbooks are extremely limited for both sides of the ball, and game planning isn't as dialed in as it typically would be. Because of this, first half’s of Thursday night games are typically low scoring affairs before real adjustments can be made at halftime. Due to these reasons, the Steelers need to just continue their model from the Ravens game. Play turnover free football on offense, and hard nosed Pittsburgh Steeler defense.

Being consistent probably weighs heaviest on the likes of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, reserve guard John Leglue, and the recently added defensive tackle Montravious Adams. All of whom played fabulous games last week, and if the Steelers can get the same level of output this week the team will be in good shape until the regular starters get back into the line up. So hopefully they can put it all together now and continue the stretch of brilliance the trio put on tape last week.

To win on Thursday night, the Steelers recipe is simple. They must play their game, run the ball, use play action on offense, and hunt the passer on defense. If they can put it all together I am confident they will knock off the Vikings. But what do you think? Will the Steelers be able to build off of their performance against the Ravens and carry it over against the Vikings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.