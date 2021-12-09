Steelers Podcast: Can the Steelers raid the Vikings for a win?

.The Steelers and Vikings are both coming off tough divisional games and playing on a short week. Can the Steelers go up North and advance their postseason chances? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers Rookie performances from the Ravens Game

Expectations and the delivery from the Steelers’ rookies on the season so far

Vikings rookies’ performances for the season so far and what to potentially expect this week from some of their leading rookie performers

