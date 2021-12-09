 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: Thursday night thriller or short week suck-fest?

The Oracle Dave Schofield shares his thoughts in the AM platform with the classic stats show with the Editor of BTSC.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Short weeks in the NFL are tough on teams. There’s not a heck of a lot of time to get a gameplan together or get players healed. How do the Steelers and Vikings match up statwise and who has the advantage? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • Thursday night thriller or short week suck-fest?
  • and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...