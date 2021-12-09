Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 14 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers had no time to enjoy their win over the Baltimore Ravens due to the quick turnaround to play on Thursday Night Football. With not much time to recover, players who missed last Sunday’s game, or left early due to injured, were not able to get back on the field. Luckily the Steelers had minimal in-game injuries and look to put the same lineup on the field which played the majority of the game in Week 13.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Vikings for their Week 14 matchup in Minnesota.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-5-1 (3rd place in AFC North)

Minnesota Vikings: 5-7 (2nd place in NFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+3)

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Moneyline: Steelers +145; Vikings -165

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 2-2-1

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Out

LB Robert Spillane (Knee) - Out

OL B.J. Finney (Back) - Out

DE Isaiah Buggs (Ankle) - Out

Vikings:

Game Status

WR Adam Thielen (Ankle) - Out

T Christian Darrisaw (Ankle) - Out

RB Dalvin Cook (Shoulder) - Questionable

LB Blake Lynch (Hip) - Questionable

S Camryn Bynum (Ankle) - Questionable

News and Notes

This game features teams from opposing conferences who are both almost facing near must-win situations. With the Steelers one game above .500, they are the first team out of the AFC playoff picture at this time while the Vikings, despite not having a winning record, are only a game out of the NFC playoffs.

With the Steelers facing all AFC teams in their final four games, each of which currently with a winning record, dropping this game to the Vikings will put them in a difficult spot going into the last quarter of the season. As for Minnesota, two of their four remaining games after facing the Steelers are against the Chicago Bears. But one more loss on the season could take them out of contention. It’s a big matchup on a short week with two veteran quarterbacks attempting to keep their team in contention.

