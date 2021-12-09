The 2021 regular season will be entering the final quarter for the Steelers at the conclusion of the game on Thursday night. Coming off a big AFC North win, the Steelers are looking to start another winning streak in prime time. With a victory, the Steelers would be right back in the AFC playoff picture.

Will the Steelers be ready go after traveling during a short week? Will the players who stepped in and came up big on Sunday follow it up with another good performance? Can T.J. Watt add to his league lead in sacks and break James Harrison’s single-season Steelers sack record?

This Thursday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to stay in the hunt in the AFC. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 14 showdown on Thursday Night Football. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 14:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota

Date: Thursday, December 9th

Kickoff: 8:20 P.M. ET

Venue: U.S Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Odds: Pittsburgh (+3); O/U (43.5)

Weather: Live weather update (even though it’s an indoor stadium)

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on WPGH-FOX and nationally on FOX and NFL Network with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as commentators and Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporters.

Online: Thursday night games are streamed on Amazon Prime. NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket does not gives access to stream games that are nationally televised. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App in most areas.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio in channel 226, and Sirius Radio on channel 81.

