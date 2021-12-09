Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Vikings took their next possession and quickly moved into scoring range, but the drive stalled as the field shortened. Three straight incomplete passes equated in a Joseph field goal, making the score 9-0 with 14:43 left in the first half.

After a Pittsburgh three-and-out, it was another deep pass to Justin Jefferson and a huge Dalvin Cook run which set the Vikings up in Pittsburgh territory. After converting a 1st and 20, it was Cook who scampered for a 25-yard touchdown run. After the extra point, the score was 16-0.

Another three-and-out equated in another scoring drive for the Vikings. This one ended just like the last one did, and that was with a Cook rushing touchdown. It was Cook’s second touchdown, and moved the Vikings’ rushing totals to 167 yards in the first half. After the extra point it made the score 23-0 with 2:20 left in the first half.

Thankfully, the half ended with the Steelers only trailed 23-0, this after Ben Roethlisberger was hit and sacked early and often via four sacks in the first half.