Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers received the football to start the second half, and after a Ray-Ray McCloud return was negated by a holding penalty, it backed the Steelers up in their own end to start. They failed to get a first down before punting the ball back to Minnesota.

The Vikings turned their first second half possession into a field goal, to make the score 26-0. The next Steelers’ possession equated in a Ben Roethlisberger interception, and the Vikings turned that turnover into another Joseph field goal to make the score 29-0.

Pittsburgh was finally able to put a scoring drive together, and it was highlighted by rookie running back Najee Harris. Harris had tremendous runs, and caught the team’s first touchdown to make the score 29-7 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

A Kirk Cousins interception gave the Steelers new life, and they were facing a 2nd and goal at the end of the third quarter.