Steelers elevate two offensive linemen ahead of Thursday night’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers still need help with their depth along the offensive line. With B.J. Finney ruled out with a back injury, Joe Haeg still on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and Kevin Dotson on injured reserve, the Steelers were down to only six healthy offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. In order to get to the eight linemen needed in order to have 48 players active on game day, the Steelers have called on two players from the practice squad for Week 14 in Chaz Green and Rashaad Coward.

We have elevated OL Rashaad Coward & OL Chaz Green to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad.



After tonight’s game, both Coward & Green will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 9, 2021

For the second-straight week and the third time this season, Chaz Green has been called on to join the roster on game day. Green has been an NFL journeyman since he was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Appearing in 37 games in his career, Green has only started eight contests with the most recent being one game started in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts. Green has spent time with the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Colts. Playing 118 snaps in the 2021 preseason for the Steelers, Green did a quality job with his given opportunity and landed on the Steelers practice squad.

Being elevated from the practice squad and in uniform for the first time for the Steelers is guard Rashaad Coward. On the Steelers active roster through Week 4, Coward was inactive for every game for the Steelers before being released. Signed by the Jaguars following his release from the Steelers, Coward only lasted a week in Jacksonville before he was released. Coward came back to the Steelers practice squad in Week 12.

