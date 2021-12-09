Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 14 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and defer to the second half.

Well the defense hasn't looked good on the first three plays.

After almost giving up a touchdown on a long pass, the defense does hold them to a field goal try. Missed it.

That was a stupid penalty by Claypool. He does that way too much right now.

On 4th and 4 I love seeing Ben scramble for a first down.

The drive bogs down and Boswell comes on to try a 49-yard field goal and he missed it.

That was bad as the defense gives up 30 yards to Dalvin Cook on the ground.

The inside linebackers were nowhere to be found again and Cook runs another good play.

The Steelers forget to cover the receivers and Jefferson catches a touchdown. I know the defense ended up holding up last week but I have not been impressed by them.

The extra point was missed, Vikings 6, Steelers 0.

Back-to-back jet sweeps but Claypool tries to get too much out of his stretches the ball out and fumbles it. Yep that's a fumble.

The one thing I really hate about the jet sweep, is that Steelers' receivers try to sweep clear to the sidelines every time instead of cutting it up field and getting what they can get.

Wow Kyle and I are both very surprised that the fumble was overturned.

So on third and one they handed off the Najee but a guy was left free to come through and took out his knees. Claypool missed the block on his man. He is really costing the Steelers right now and has to be better.

On first down Jefferson is left wide open again. He's the Vikings only real receiver. Cover him.

Cook gashes the defense again. That guy has five carries and has got to be getting close to 100 yards already.

Thank God the first quarters finally over. Vikings 6, Steelers 0.

2nd Quarter

Whoa, was that a Devin Bush sighting?

Steelers hold the Vikings to a field goal. Vikings 9, Steelers 0.

On the first play for the Steelers, Roethlisberger sacked for nine yards. The Vikings only rushed four and were able to get home.

The drive ends with a three and out. I was wondering if I could trade this team in for the one that we had in the fourth quarter last week.

Anyone want to guess who Kirk Cousins just threw the ball to? Yeah that would be Justin Jefferson.

And Cook runs one for 15 yards right after that. This defense, I don't think, is even on the field.

On first and 20 the Steelers leave the tight end wide open for 19.5 yards.

Dalvin Cook just runs in untouched from over 30 yards. I'm typically not one to say this but Keith Butler might have to go.

Vikings 16, Steelers 0.

Cook has seven rushes for 117 yards

On third down Ben is sacked on a blitz off the left side. Steelers go three and out yet again.

I think you all should take note that I showed up tonight to write this article but the Steelers forgot to show up for this game.

Vikings just miss a pass to wide open Jefferson on third and one. They'll go for it on 4th and 1. I'm sure they'll run it with Cook and he'll gain plenty of yards.

QB sneak was good enough.

Anyone surprised the Steelers give up a first down on third and 10?

Cook runs it in for another touchdown. If you didn't think the game was over before you should think it's over now. Vikings 23, Steelers 0.

There's Kendrick Green with two high snaps in a row.

Diontae Johnson called for a hold. The Steelers are their own worst enemies right now.

Steelers now face 3rd and 11. And Roethlisberger is sacked again. The offense and defense are both looking very, very, very bad this game.

The defense held, but the offense didn't have much time to do anything when they got the ball back.

At the half, Vikings 23, Steelers 0.

3rd Quarter

Good return on the opening kickoff by Ray-Ray gets nullified by a holding penalty.

On 3rd and 7 the Steelers get helped out by an offside penalty, but then give it right back with a false start.

So on 3rd and 7 Roethlisberger sacked around the 5-yard line.

To top it off, Big Press hits what has been his average tonight of a 40-yard punt, a good return and the Vikings are already in field goal position.

The Steelers do give up one first down, but hold. Field goal for Minnesota makes it Vikings 26, Steelers 0.

Finally a nice run by Najee.

But the next pass was picked off. I can't believe I have to stay up and react to all this crap.

Cook continues to gash the defense. On the bright side, at least I played him in one of my fantasy leagues this week.

The refs call a bogus penalty on Minkah in the endzone to get the Vikings inside the five with a first down.

Vikings turn the interception into a field goal. Vikings 29, Steelers 0.

I feel bad for the guys that have to do the post game podcast tonight. They have to stay up super late after this poor showing and then talk about it for an hour.

Good thing Grandpa Strong holds on to that ball.

Najee is one of the few Steelers who actually looks like they want to be out there and playing tonight.

Diontae Johnson drops a touchdown. Should have been caught.

Roethlisberger to Najee for the touchdown. Vikings 29, Steelers 7.

Witherspoon able to pick off a pass real quick after it was tipped.

Nice catch on a contested ball by Claypool.

That's the end of the third quarter. Vikings 29, Steelers 7.

4th Quarter

Diontae Johnson was interfered with in the end zone. Steelers will get first and goal on the one.

Steelers give the rock to the Naj, and he scores his second touchdown of the evening. Vikings 29, Steelers 14.

With both Watt and Highsmith out of the game, the defense somehow finds a way to get a three and out.

Long pass to Diontae. Suddenly the Steelers are in business.

Next play touchdown to Grandpa Strong James Washington. This has gotten interesting quick.

Steelers go for two but the Vikings do not fall for their trickery and are able to deny the conversion. Vikings 29, Steelers 20.

Steelers give up a bomb touchdown. Cam Sutton got beat. Vikings 36, Steelers 20.

Steelers don't convert on 3rd and 2 and now have to go for it on 4th and 3.

Never mind they get a delay of game penalty, and now they will punt.

Big Press booms another 34 yard punt. He hasn't hit a good one yet tonight.

On third down the pass rush can't get there and Cousins scrambles for the first down. That new set of downs probably totally wraps this one up, as the clock will not allow the Steelers to get back in it.

Witherspoon gets his second pick of the game. The offense is back in business.

Muuuuttthhh!!!! Touchdown!

Steelers go for two and complete to Diontae Johnson. Vikings 36, Steelers 28.

Steelers get the Vikings to a 3rd and 9, but that was too easy of a completion to Dalvin Cook. That one should pretty much wrap up the game with under 3 minutes to play.

On 3rd and 8th there was a flag but they were smart and talked about it and picked it up because there was no penalty there. The Steelers will get it back with a chance.

The Steelers will have to go 96 yards if they want a chance to tie this one up.

Claypool makes a catch on a pass interference call the same way Diontae did a few minutes ago.

Leglue gets hit with a block in the back on the next play. We've reached the 2 minute warning, the Steelers will have a 1st and 18.

Steelers are faced with a fourth and two.

Claypool catches the first down, but then instead of hurrying up and get the ball to the ref he's sitting around motioning first down and it ends up costing the Steelers 10 seconds off the clock.

Diontae catches the ball in the middle of the field makes a guy miss so that he could get out of bounds and the Steelers have two seconds from the 12-yard line.

The Steelers find a way to make it interesting as Muth had it but then it was knocked away in the end zone.

That's the Steelers for me this year. Start out sucking big time, get back into it, make me get excited, and then break my heart.

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below. Now time for me to process it, do some quick analyzing for the Scho Bro Show, and then put it behind me as the Steelers move on to Week 15 as they head back home to play the Tennessee Titans. CAN’T WAIT!!!!!