The same healthy scratches inactive in Week 14 for the Steelers against the Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday. With four players already ruled out due to injury, one still on the Covid List, and having two players elevated from the practice squad on earlier today, there are three healthy scratches and seven total players on the list.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 41 LB Robert Spillane

No. 67 C B.J. Finney

No. 73 DT Carlos Davis

No. 96 DT Isaiah Buggs

It should be noted Joe Haeg is not on the inactive list because he is not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total.

The players on the inactive list who was ruled out previously due to injury are cornerback Joe Haden, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, guard B.J. Finney, and linebacker Robert Spillane. Unable to practice for two weeks, Haden was listed as out following Wednesday’s practice. With Haden down again, Ahkello Witherspoon gets a helmet for the fourth-straight week and will get his second-straight start. After being inactive for all but one game prior to Week 11, Witherspoon has made the most of his opportunity to get on the field.

As for the other players already ruled out for the game, Isaiah Buggs, he was a healthy scratch two weeks and missed last game due to injury. B.J. Finney got the start at left guard last Sunday but was injured on the third play of the game it is unclear when he will be able to return. As for Robert Spillane, he missed Week 13 being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List but was not expected to play due to his knee injury which is keeping him out of Week 14.

As for the players who were healthy scratches, Dwayne Haskins is once again inactive for the fourth-straight week after getting a helmet for the first time this season in Week 10. Another familiar player on the Steelers inactive list is running back Anthony McFarland Jr. who was active in Week 12 and tight end Kevin Rader was on the inactive list. With Ray-Ray McCloud returning last week from the Reserve/COVID-19 List as the kickoff man, McFarland now has not got a helmet for two-straight weeks.

The final player on the Steelers inactive list for Week 14 is defensive lineman Carlos Davis who was activated off the Reserve/Injured List just prior to the Steelers Week 13 game. Even though he rejoins the roster, this is the second Street game Davis is in active.

As for the Vikings’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Running back Dalvin Cook is active.