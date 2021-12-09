T.J. Watt OUT for the reminder of Thursday night’s game with a groin injury

Things are going from bad to worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday Night Football. Down three scores in the second quarter, outside linebacker T.J. Watt was not on the field for the Steelers defense and is questionable to return with a groin injury. This per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten.

T.J. Watt entered the week leading the NFL in sacks with 16.0 through 12 games. Watt had only appeared in 10 games going into Week 14 as he missed two games due to injury and significant parts of two other games. Unfortunately, this may be another game in which T.J. Watt is unable to finish.

In the games T.J. Watt has either not appeared or left early due to injury in 2021, the Steelers are 0–3–1.

UPDATE: Watt has been downgraded to OUT per Burt Lauten.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers attempt to show some sort of fight to finish out their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.