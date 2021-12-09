Alex Highsmith OUT for Thursday night’s game with a knee injury

Things are beginning to snowball in the wrong direction for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night as injuries are starting to pile up on top of a very poor performance. Already down T.J. Watt in the second quarter, now another outside linebacker is dealing with an injury. This time, it’s Alex Highsmith who is questionable to return with a knee injury according to Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten.

#Steelers LB Alex Highsmith sustained a knee injury and is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 10, 2021

With the Steelers defense already giving up 300 yards in the first half, they are now potentially down both starting outside linebackers. With T.J. Watt already ruled out and Highsmith on the sidelines, the Steelers are now down to Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka as the only options at the position.

UPDATE: Highsmith has been downgraded to OUT per Burt Lauten.

UPDATE: Highsmith (knee) is now OUT for the rest of tonight’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 10, 2021

