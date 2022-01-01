Steelers Fan Rooting Guide: Who to cheer for in other games in Week 17

Each game that the Steelers take the field, it’s about their taking care of business with a win. That doesn’t always occur, but with the goal always being the playoffs... the other games become about seeding and matchups. With the Steelers needing to control their fate against the Browns, other contests still matter to Steelers Nation and we assume the Steelers will keep winning more for the sake of this exercise. Here’s a guide to other significant matchups, and whose losses the Steelers would benefit from more.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would be the eleventh seed in the AFC.

Here are the current AFC playoff picture going into Week 17

WEEK 17

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

Buffalo would fall behind the Steelers should the Men of Steel win both and the sons of Bills Mafia drop both. It’s highly unlikely, but here is a place that the Nation can get help.

Who to root for: Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

Believe it or not, the Steelers actually have a shot at capturing the AFC North by winning out and seeing the Who Deyers lose out. It starts against the two-time American Football Conference Champs, a team that dominated the black and gold last week.

Who to root for: Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens - Sunday 1 PM (FOX)

The Rams could help exterminate the rats with a knockout blow on Sunday. The Steelers will have to do the same next week head-to-head should they have any chance.

Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Rooting Guide gets complicated with this particular contest. Vegas may be needed to win next week, but not if they triumph this week. It seems wrong to root for Indy, but this is best for yinzer hopes and dreams.

Who to root for: Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

While it isn’t hard to root against the Patriots, it becomes absolutely necessary now. The Steelers need the Pats to lose a pair to Florida teams. Just like in Die Hard, it’s time to dial up that miracle.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans - Sunday 1 PM (CBS)

The Steelers can’t surpass Tennessee at this point, but they can Miami. It’s time for some sweet chin music coming out of Music City and see the hot Dolphins skip a beat.

Who to root for: Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday 4:05 PM (CBS)

The Chargers are ahead of the Steelers and need to lose their eighth game. Steeler Nation needs the orange to crush the dreams of LaLa Land.

Who to root for: Denver Broncos

Who do you like in these games for yinzer’s sake? Let us know in the comment section in this article or on BTSC social media. In the meantime, grab that Terrible Towel and start rooting.

If you want more explanation to these picks check out the new Rooting Guide podcast below: