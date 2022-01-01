Steelers Podcast: 5 things that’s on the mind before the Browns game

There’s a lot on everybody’s mind before the crucial contest between Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek share the 5 things that’s on their minds before the Browns game.
Check out the rundown of the show:
- 5 things that’s on the mind before the Browns game
- The OL/DL
- Which Steelers assistant coaches should be concerned?
- Is this it for Big Ben?
- Why don’t the Browns run more?
- and MUCH MORE!
Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out all episodes on the following platforms:
Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE
Google Play: CLICK HERE
You can listen to the show in the player below.
Loading comments...