Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: 5 things that’s on the mind before the Browns game

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, the Steelers Power Half Hour for weekly Steelers Power Rankings in may a black-and-gold category

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

There’s a lot on everybody’s mind before the crucial contest between Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Welcome to the Steelers Power 12 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek share the 5 things that’s on their minds before the Browns game.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • 5 things that’s on the mind before the Browns game
  • The OL/DL
  • Which Steelers assistant coaches should be concerned?
  • Is this it for Big Ben?
  • Why don’t the Browns run more?
  • and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe of BTSC walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

