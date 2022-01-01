Steelers Podcast: Big Ben’s Last (Home) Stand

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has reportedly been telling friends and those close to him that this will be his last season with the team. Also, the Steelers stink—they smell bad—and it’s actually okay to talk about that fact. That plus your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below, and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers Q&A

Q&A and MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.