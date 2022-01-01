The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are two teams clinging to what’s left of their postseason hopes. For both division rivals, the game in Week 17 on Monday Night Football is must-win territory. On top of that, with the news of this game being Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game ramps up the intensity of an already red-hot rivalry.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Browns for their Week 17 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-7-1 (3rd place in AFC North)

Cleveland Browns: 7-8 (4th place in AFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+3.5)

OVER/UNDER: 41.0

Moneyline: Steelers +150; Browns -170

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 2-3

Browns: 2-3

Injury Report

Steelers

Friday, December 31

P Pressley Harvin (NIR- Personal) - DNP

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - Full

LB Buddy Johnson (Foot) - DNP

C Kendrick Green (Calf) - DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - Full

Browns

Friday, December 31

CB Troy Hill (Knee) - DNP

RB Kareem Hunt (Ankle) - Limited

DT Malik Jackson (Knee) - Limited

S John Johnson III (Hamstring) - DNP

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Illness) - Full

DE Myles Garrett (Groin) - Limited

CB Greg Newsome, II (Concussion) - Full

C JC Tretter (Knee) - DNP

S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. (Ankle) - Limited

FB Andy Janovich (Shoulder) - Full

WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Full

QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Full

LB Sione Takitaki (Shoulder) - Full

News and Notes

The Steelers and Browns are two teams desperate for a win. For the Browns, a loss would knock them out of playoff contention, while the Steelers losing would put them in a heave and pray type situation in the AFC Playoff Picture. Throw in this is a prime time game and Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final game at Heinz Field, this game will bring a playoff atmosphere to a regular season Week 17 contest.

The Steelers haven’t lost a Monday Night Football game in Pittsburgh since 1992 when the lost to the New York Giants, and the Steelers will hope to keep that streak alive and send Roethlisberger out on a high note.

